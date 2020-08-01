Abstract

With the enactment of the Brazilian Law Nº 12,587, the National Policy on Urban Mobility (2012), mobility systems on university campuses need to be reviewed according to its principles. The theory is reasoned on urban planning and space syntax in which the urban layout settings generate movement patterns in the city, as well as on campuses. The history of areas intended for university education and weather conditions were addressed. It was concluded that campuses should preserve park characteristics mitigating the decrease of green spaces in the cities. Sustainability concepts should be applied: decrease in the use of individual motor vehicle, encourage cycling and active mobility, in addition to user safety and security, and equity in transportation modes.

Language: en