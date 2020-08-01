Abstract

By growing of population, the concept of urban sprawl is increasingly recognized as a serious dilemma among the cities, especially in developing countries. Kabul is one of those cities which are sprawling for two decades and the implication is that residents are suffering from long travel time, pollution and energy consumption. In Kabul city, the number of users for public transport and walk are decreasing day by day and they are shifting to other alternatives. A detailed study to be made in understanding urban sprawl and urban compactness influences on choice mode. This paper is aimed to evaluate the impact of urban sprawl and urban compactness on travel demand for transport modes in 22 districts in Kabul city. Travel demand modeling by using the traditional four-step transportation forecasting model for the year 2017 has been applied to assess the current number of passengers for each transport mode (public transport, walk and private transport) in all 22 districts. Secondly, urban compactness based on metrics with two indicators, mixed-use and density measured to figure out the level of sprawl and compactness in each district. Finally, travel demand for transport modes in both circumstances (compact and sprawl areas) compared in observed districts. The extracted outcome presented an interesting vision of variation amongst districts in Kabul city. This study revealed a profound relationship between urban sprawl and travel demand for all urban transport modes.

