Abstract

This study investigates the influence of psychological factors in the mode choice of private or public transport among commuters. Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) was adopted as a theoretical basis for incorporating the influence of psychological factors in mode choice decision making. TPB is a theory designed to predict and explain human behavior in specific contexts. Attitude, subjective norm, perceived behavioral control and intention are the factors considered in TPB. A questionnaire survey was conducted among 400 commuters in the city of Calicut, Kerala, India. Structural equation modeling was adopted to test the relations stated in the Theory of Planned Behavior. 'Attitude' was identified as the most significant factor influencing the intention to use public transit. The results of the study are useful to obtain a better understanding of mode choice behavior.

