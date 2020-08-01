Abstract

The paper highlights the need to study crowd dynamics in mass religious gatherings. Kumbh Mela, the largest peaceful mass gathering in the world is considered for this purpose. The aim of this study was to evaluate the performance of an image processing module when combined with a crowd simulator. The pedestrian inflow as obtained from the image processing module is automatically fed into the crowd simulator. The pedestrian movements are simulated by using the social force model and a demo heat map is generated for assessing the crowd risk situations. The image processing module has an average accuracy of 73.45%. The effect of varying border threshold on the pedestrian movement is also explored. With a more accurate and realistic heat map, it can be used by the concerned authorities to make timely decisions on ensuring crowd safety in large gatherings.

