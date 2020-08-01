|
Hatamzadeh Y. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 3431-3438.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
unavailable
There is evidence that walking as a mode of transportation has many benefits for children and therefore, studying factors influencing walking mode choice in school trips have captured significant attention in recent years. However, research on this topic remains limited in countries like Iran. This study focused on the city of Rasht in which some students go to school in the morning and some other in the afternoon and therefore, the effect of various factors could be different on shaping their likelihood to choose walking.
Language: en
Choice Model; Iranian City; School Periods; Walking Trips