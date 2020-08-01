Abstract

There is evidence that walking as a mode of transportation has many benefits for children and therefore, studying factors influencing walking mode choice in school trips have captured significant attention in recent years. However, research on this topic remains limited in countries like Iran. This study focused on the city of Rasht in which some students go to school in the morning and some other in the afternoon and therefore, the effect of various factors could be different on shaping their likelihood to choose walking.



RESULTS show that regardless of the time going to school, girls are less motivated to walk to school relative to boys. Furthermore, individual that has a car in his/her household is less motivates to walk to school. Among various environmental factors examined, morning trips were found to be more affected than the afternoon trips to school. Finally, a finding in this study was that students are sensitive to distances higher that 0.25miles (400 meters) in the morning period but they do not mind walking up to 0.5 mile (800 meters) in the afternoon period.

Language: en