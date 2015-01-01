|
Citation
|
Engström Z, Wolf O, Hailer YD. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2020; 21(1): e796.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although femur fractures in children are rare, they are the most common fractures in need of hospitalization. We sought to describe the epidemiology and treatment of pediatric femur fractures recorded in the Swedish Fracture Register (SFR). We also studied the relationship between femur fractures, age, sex, fracture pattern, injury mechanism, seasonal variation and treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Epidemiology; Fracture; Femur; Swedish FractureRegister