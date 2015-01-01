SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Roy S. Chaos Solitons Fractals 2020; 30(11): e113125.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1063/5.0023243

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Information-theoretic quantities have found wide applications in understanding interactions in complex systems primarily due to their non-parametric nature and ability to capture non-linear relationships. Increasingly popular among these tools is conditional transfer entropy, also known as causation entropy. In the present work, we leverage this tool to study the interaction among car drivers for the first time. Specifically, we investigate whether a driver responds to its immediate front and its immediate rear car to the same extent and whether we can separately quantify these responses. Using empirical data, we learn about the important features related to human driving behavior.

RESULTS demonstrate the evidence that drivers respond to both front and rear cars, and the response to their immediate front car increases in the presence of jammed traffic. Our approach provides a data-driven perspective to study interactions and is expected to aid in analyzing traffic dynamics.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print