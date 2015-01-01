Abstract

BACKGROUND: As a consequence of global warming, heat waves are expected to become more frequent, more intense, and longer. The elderly and persons with chronic diseases are especially vulnerable to health problems due to heat. This article is devoted to the question of the extent to which the effects of heat waves in Germany are changing over time, and whether preventive health measures are working.



METHODS: We use a statistical model to quantify the effect of high mean temperatures on mortality. Within this model, different exposure-response curves for the three temporal intervals 1992-2000, 2001-2010, and 2011-2017 are estimated. Attention is also paid to the delayed effect on mortality of high mean temperatures in the preceding week.



RESULTS: Our analysis reveals a clear, systematic association of the mean temperature in the current week, as well as the mean temperature in the preceding week, with weekly mortality. This association is more pronounced for higher age groups and decreases over the years under analysis, with the exception of a relatively weak effect of heat in southern Germany in 1992-2000. The strongest effects were related to the heat waves in 1994 and 2003, with approximately 10 200 and 9600 fatalities, respectively. Approximately 7800 fatalities were estimated for the summer of 2006, and 4700 and 5200 for 2010 and 2015, respectively.



CONCLUSION: In Germany, as elsewhere, climate change has been causing more frequent, more intense, and longer periods of heat in the summer. The harmful effect of heat on health is reduced by adaptive processes, presumably including successful preventive measures. Such measures should be extended in the future, and perhaps complemented by other measures in order to further diminish the effect of heat on mortality.

