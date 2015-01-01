|
Romano E, Bisaglia C, Calcante A, Oberti R, Zani A, Vinnikov D, Marconi A, Vitale E, Bracci M, Rapisarda V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(23): e8836.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Over the past years, in the agricultural field, geo-localization has been introduced in order to develop specific farming processes, optimize resources, and reduce environmental pollution. Researchers have found alternative driving methods to traditional ones, such as assisted and semi-automatic driving. The aim of this study was to monitor the musculoskeletal efforts necessary to carry out different kinds of driving. The muscular strain was assessed using surface electromyographic devices, the distribution of the pressure exerted by the operator's body on the seat was observed by using two barometric pads applied on the seat back and on the seat, respectively, while the body movements and postures were analyzed through a Microsoft Kinect Camera 3D acquisition system.
comfort evaluation; electromyography; pressure sensors