Abstract

Multiple projects within the rail industry across different regions have been initiated to address the issue of over-population. These expansion plans and upgrade of technologies increases the number of intersections, junctions, and level crossings. A level crossing is where a railway line is crossed by a road or right of way on the level without the use of a tunnel or bridge. Level crossings still pose a significant risk to the public, which often leads to serious accidents between rail, road, and footpath users and the risk is dependent on their unpredictable behavior. For Great Britain, there were three fatalities and 385 near misses at level crossings in 2015-2016. Furthermore, in its annual safety report, the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) highlighted the risk of incidents at level crossings during 2016/17 with a further six fatalities at level crossings including four pedestrians and two road vehicles. The relevant authorities have suggested an upgrade of the existing sensing system and the integration of new novel technology at level crossings. The present work addresses this key issue and discusses the current sensing systems along with the relevant algorithms used for post-processing the information. The given information is adequate for a manual operator to make a decision or start an automated operational cycle. Traditional sensors have certain limitations and are often installed as a "single sensor". The single sensor does not provide sufficient information; hence another sensor is required. The algorithms integrated with these sensing systems rely on the traditional approach, where background pixels are compared with new pixels. Such an approach is not effective in a dynamic and complex environment. The proposed model integrates deep learning technology with the current Vision system (e.g., CCTV to detect and localize an object at a level crossing). The proposed sensing system should be able to detect and localize particular objects (e.g., pedestrians, bicycles, and vehicles at level crossing areas.) The radar system is also discussed for a "two out of two" logic interlocking system in case of fail-mechanism. Different techniques to train a deep learning model are discussed along with their respective results. The model achieved an accuracy of about 88% from the MobileNet model for classification and a loss metric of 0.092 for object detection. Some related future work is also discussed.

