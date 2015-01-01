Abstract

A 2-year-old boy was transferred to our center for removing an esophageal foreign body. It was one week ago that the patient appeared poor appetite and intermittent cough. Computed tomography at a local hospital revealed a rounded object in the upper esophagus (Fig. 1a-b). A coin-liked foreign body was noted on endoscopy while removal failed due to the proximal stricture. When admitted, the patient's vital signs remained stable. Emergency esophagoscopy was performed in the operating room with pediatric surgeons present.

