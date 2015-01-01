Abstract

Motor vehicle collisions are one of the leading causes of death and morbidity in children and young adults in the USA, and suboptimal child restraint use is an important risk factor for severe childhood injury and death. The restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have presented unique challenges to the public health community, including how to use certified child passenger safety technicians through car seat checks. This case series assessed the feasibility of performing remote car seat checks and parental satisfaction with them. It provides preliminary evidence that remote car seat checks are feasible in a real-world environment and acceptable to caregivers during times in which in-person car seat checks are not safe or accessible.

