Abstract

The recent efforts dedicated to understanding important features and consequences of city growth have profited from the scaling approach to urban indicators. This kind of analysis can be conveniently used to investigate the impact of geo-economic transformations, like fast urbanization and industrial development, which occurred in continental size countries (e.g., India, China, and Brazil) during the past half-century. Profiting from high quality data, this work explores how scaling relationships among urban indicators are influenced by strong regional heterogeneities in Brazil. It is based on economic, infrastructure and violence related data sets for the time interval 2002-2016.



RESULTS indicate that regional specificities related to infrastructure, economic development, and geography have a larger influence on the absolute value of the urban indexes. Regional scaling similarities and differences among Brazilian regions were also uncovered. Interesting enough, the results indicate that the richest and poorest Brazilian regions share similar scaling behavior, despite all huge different local influences. By contrast, the results for the two richest regions, with similar average values of urban indexes and the same kind of local influences have rather different scaling properties. Thus, scaling analysis suggests that distinct political solutions might be necessary to improve life's quality, even for two regions with similar average values of urban indicators.

Language: en