Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Emotions can be dangerous companions in road traffic for vehicle drivers and cyclists in particular. It is therefore important to reliably assess emotions like anger in road traffic. The first objective of the present paper is to examine whether the cycling anger scale (CAS) can be used to assess Singaporean Cyclists' anger experiences in traffic. In addition, it relates the cycling anger measure to similar constructs like driving anger (DAS), and the cyclists' experiences of trait anger in general in order to further examine the validity of the CAS scale.



METHODS: In an online survey, we distributed the English versions of the Cycling Anger Scale (CAS), the Driving Anger Scale (DAS), and the Trait Anger Scale (TAS) to a sample of 116 cyclists from Singapore. We then analyzed the psychometric properties of the CAS. In addition, we correlated cyclists' CAS ratings with their DAS ratings, TAS ratings, and demographic variables. Finally, we compared cycling anger ratings across cultures.



RESULTS: With respect to the first objective, we found that the Cycling Anger Scale can be applied to cyclists from Singapore given very minor modifications. Regarding our second objective, we obtained substantial correlations between cycling anger experience, driving anger experience, and general anger experience. In addition, cyclists' CAS ratings were related to their demographic variables but not to their self-reported aggressive cycling behavior. The cross-cultural comparison revealed that cyclists from Singapore experience less anger than cyclists from other cultures.



CONCLUSIONS: We conclude that we could show the validity of the CAS for cyclists from Singapore. Researchers and practitioners who are interested in safer cycling can apply the CAS in Singapore. In line with other studies, we also conclude that cycling anger experience is related to driving anger experience and general trait anger. However, cycling anger does not seem to be related to self-reported aggressive cycling.

Language: en