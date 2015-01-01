Abstract

OBJECTIVE To examine visual analysis as a construct and to determine its contribution to performance during the training of ab initio trainee air traffic controllers. Background Controllers are heavily reliant on visual information and visual analysis is an ability that could assist them in this role. If visual analysis is related to training results, the selection and training of people with good visual analysis abilities could reduce training expenses and time.



METHOD Three visual analysis instruments were administered to 54 pre-selected trainees during their first training course, and scores were compared with their training course results. Twenty-five qualified controllers also completed the visual analysis instruments for comparison with trainees.



RESULTS The visual analysis instruments correlated with the course average and 13 of the 15 course subjects and predicted up to 23% of variance on course subjects. Trainees who passed all subjects at first attempt performed significantly better on two of the visual analysis instruments than those who failed at least one subject or withdrew from the course. Qualified controllers obtained better scores on two of the visual analysis instruments than trainees.



CONCLUSION Selection procedures could benefit from assessing visual analysis abilities.

