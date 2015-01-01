Abstract

This study explores how short-term, school-based cycling training programs can promote cycling among schoolchildren in the high-density city of Hong Kong. The schoolchildren's progression in cycling ability was monitored closely by professional cycling coaches. Fifty-two children (aged 8-17) at three schools participated. Before and after data on their cycling habits and perceptions of the children and their parents were collected. Children showed clear improvements in their cycling techniques and skills with each session of the cycling training. After the children's training, parents readily felt that cycling training helped to protect cyclists' safety, with three quarters of "yes" respondents, and children were in agreement to a lesser magnitude, at around 55%. Other perceptions of cycling and cycling training were explored as well, with varying results. 24% of children reported cycling more after training, the majority of those at the introductory level, who had hardly ever cycled prior to training. The results suggest that cycling training has improved schoolchildren's cycling ability, while perceptions and habits of cycling have begun to change as well. These findings can inform future policy direction in the implementation of formalized cycling training for schools situated in high-density cities like Hong Kong primarily to promote cycling for recreation and further as a form of sustainable transport. This needs to go hand in hand with improving neighborhood environments so they become more amenable for active travel especially for vulnerable road users, such as child cyclists.

Language: en