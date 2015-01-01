|
Citation
Hussain Q, Alhajyaseen WKM, Reinolsmann N, Brijs K, Pirdavani A, Wets G, Brijs T. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 150: e105916.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33296840
Abstract
Transition zones are a road section where posted speed drops from higher to lower limits. Due to the sudden changes in posted speed limits and road environment, drivers usually do not adapt to the posted speed limits and underestimate their traveling speed. Previous studies have highlighted that crash rates are usually higher in these sections. This study aims at improving the safety at transition zones by introducing perceptual measures that are tested using a driving simulator. The proposed measures are speed limit pavement markings with a gradual increase of brightness and/or size that were placed at transition zones in simulation scenarios replicating the real-world environment of the Doha Expressway in Qatar. These innovative measures aim to produce the impression of increased speed that could stimulate drivers to better adapt speed limits. The driving behavior of 81 drivers possessing a valid Qatari driving license was recorded with a driving simulator interfaced with STISIM Drive® 3.
Language: en
Keywords
road safety; driving simulator; optical treatments; pavement markings; speed calming; transition zones