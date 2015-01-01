Abstract

BACKGROUND: A considerable number of qualitative studies have been published in recent years on the issues that the quantitative studies have limitations on. This study aimed at performing a meta-synthesis on qualitative studies on Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) with a scoping review approach.



METHODS: This meta-synthesis study was conducted as a scoping review in 2019. The Arkesy and O'Malley framework was applied which has six steps of identifying the research question, identifying the relevant studies, selecting the studies, charting the data, data analysis and reporting the results, and consultation exercise. The required data were gathered by searching the relevant keywords in databases of PubMed, web of knowledge, Scopus, Cochrane Library, Science Direct, Google scholar, Sid, IranMedex. Extracted data were analyzed by the Content-Analysis method.



RESULTS: Finally, 30 studies were included. Extracted data summarized in five main themes and 17 sub-themes. The main themes were: consequences (individual, family, social, financial), the needs of survivors (social support and healthcare), risk factors (general risk factors, risk factors for motorcyclists, risk factors for children and adolescents), barriers of prevention (general barriers, pre-hospital barriers, emergency, and hospital barriers), and prevention solutions (increasing safety, rules and regulations, education, increasing equipment, scientific solutions) of RTIs.



CONCLUSION: This study combined the methods of the scoping review and the meta-synthesis to mapping all qualitative studies on the RTIs, with this approach, this study provides extensive and practical information for policy-makers, managers, practitioners, and researchers in the field of RTIs. Also, by applying this approach, the gaps in the existing knowledge and areas in need of further research are identified.

