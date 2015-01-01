Abstract

In May 2019, the city of Akron in the state of Ohio was admitted into AARP's network of age friendly cities and communities. Akron has a long history of aging services initiative that date back to the 1970s. To provide direction for future aging initiatives, an assessment of Akron's current state was conducted in early 2020. A survey designed to capture information on the eight Age-friendly domains was designed and mailed to 3000 randomized individuals in Akron's ten political wards. A total of 656 individuals responded and returned the survey. Akron is rated good to excellent by older Akronites; people want to stay in their neighborhood and in their home. Most Akronites like and use their neighborhood parks, find their streets well-lit, and feel safe walking in their neighborhood. Most respondents rated transportation in Akron as good to very good, but they found sidewalks good to poor. There is a high level of access to social and educational activities and a substantial opportunity to include more people. About two-thirds of respondents participate in faith-based activities, volunteer, and participate in city-sponsored events. Loneliness is not or rarely a problem for three quarters of respondents. Around 56.5% of respondents indicated they disagree they are disconnected from the community. There is high level of access to the Internet and public WiFi in Akron and a substantial opportunity to include more people. Overall, Akron has benefitted from its historical efforts and has the opportunity to impact on more older adults as the older population grows.

Language: en