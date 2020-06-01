SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Benamor M, Gharbi E, Bouzid S, Chakroun-Walha O, Rekik N. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; 10(4): 274-276.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.afjem.2020.06.002

PMID

33299763 PMCID

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: >1000 ricin poisoning cases secondary to intentional castor bean consumption have been reported in the literature since the late 1800s. The lethality of ricin poisoning after oral ingestion is determined by a few factors.

Case report: We present a case that highlights the erratic absorption of ricin after accidental oral ingestion. On admission, the physical examination found a somnolent patient, with miosis, and a generalized abdominal tenderness. Her blood tests showed metabolic acidosis. Thanks to her early management, the discharge was possible three days later.

Discussion: The toxicity of ricin is dependent on the dose delivered and the route of the exposure. Supportive care is the mainstay of treatment. As shown in our case, early management is crucial for a good outcome.


Language: en

Keywords

Poisoning; Emergency; Castor beans; Prognosis; Ricin

