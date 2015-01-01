|
Poelmann FB, Ijpma FFA. BMC Surg. 2020; 20(1): e325.
33298005
BACKGROUND: Blunt traumatic gastric perforations in children are rare. Delayed diagnosis will lead to abdominal contamination and may result in morbidity and even mortality. We present a case of an adolescent who sustained blunt abdominal injury in a motocross accident and presented with remarkable hyperdense spherical shaped structures on the computed tomography (CT).
Abdominal injury; Gastric perforations in children