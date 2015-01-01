SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peden AE, Franklin RC, Clemens T. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

https://doi.org/10.1111/apa.15618

Aim To explore temporal trends in fatal child drowning and benchmark progress across three high-income countries to provide prevention and future investment recommendations.

METHODS A total population analysis of unintentional fatal drownings among 0- to 19-year-olds in Australia, Canada and New Zealand from 2005 to 2014 was undertaken. Univariate and chi-square analyses were conducted, age- and sex-specific crude rates calculated and linear trends explored.

RESULTS A total of 1454 children drowned. Rates ranged from 0.92 (Canada) to 1.35 (New Zealand) per 100 000. Linear trends of crude drowning rates show both Australia (y = −0.041) and Canada (y = −0.048) reduced, with New Zealand (y = 0.005) reporting a slight rise, driven by increased drowning among females aged 15-19 years (+200.4%). Reductions of 48.8% in Australia, 51.1% in Canada and 30.4% in New Zealand were seen in drowning rates of 0- to 4-year-olds. First Nations children drowned in significantly higher proportions in New Zealand (X2 = 31.7; P <.001).

CONCLUSION Continual investment in drowning prevention, particularly among 0- to 4-year-olds, is contributing to a reduction in drowning deaths; however, greater attention is needed on adolescents (particularly females) and First Nation's children. Lessons can be learned from each country's approach; however, further investment and evolution of prevention strategies will be needed to fully eradicate child drowning deaths.


adolescent; child; drowning; injury prevention; policy

