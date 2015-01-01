Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aims of the study are to identify health-related behaviors associated with sexual orientation among active duty military personnel and to compare those behaviors when lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) groups are aggregated and disaggregated.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We used public data from the 2015 Health-Related Behavior Survey of Active Duty Military Personnel. Binomial logistic regression analyses were used to examine differences between and within heterosexual, same-sex, and bisexual groups as predicted by the following correlates: demographic characteristics, physical activity, substance use, probable mood disorders, unwanted sexual contact, physical abuse, suicidal behaviors, and sexually transmitted infection (STI).



RESULTS: In univariate analyses, rates of lifetime unwanted sexual contact and lifetime suicidal ideation were significantly higher for bisexual females compared to other groups. The results of regression analyses differed depending on whether LGB groups were aggregated or disaggregated. Aggregated LGB versus heterosexual model found significant differences with respect to unwanted sexual contact, lifetime suicide attempt, STI, smoking, and marijuana use. Disaggregated models found different patterns of significant correlates, e.g., correlates comparing gays to heterosexual males were STI, sexual contact, lifetime suicide attempt, and age; correlates comparing lesbians to heterosexual females were heavy drinking, probable post-traumatic stress disorder, ever used marijuana, lifetime suicide attempt, lifetime physical abuse, and smoking.



CONCLUSION: The findings are consistent with those of previous research showing highest risk for suicidal behaviors and substance abuse among bisexual individuals. We recommend that future studies and clinical care consider LGB sexual identities as heterogeneous groups; otherwise, risks for adverse health behaviors may be overlooked.

