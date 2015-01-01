SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bakhsh Kelarestaghi K, Ermagun A, Heaslip K, Rose J. PLoS One 2020; 15(12): e0243567.

(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0243567

33306711

This study explores speed choice behavior of travelers under realistic and fabricated Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) content. Using web-based survey information of 4,302 participants collected by Amazon Mechanical Turk in the United States, we develop a set of multivariate latent-based ordered probit models participants.

RESULTS show female, African-Americans, drivers with a disability, elderly, and drivers who trust DMS are likely to comply with the fabricated messages. Drivers who comply with traffic regulations, have a good driving record, and live in rural areas, as well as female drivers are likely to slow down under fabricated messages. We highlight that calling or texting, taking picture, and tuning the radio are distracting activities leading drivers to slow down or stop under fictitious scenarios.


Language: en
