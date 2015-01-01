Abstract

BACKGROUND: Monensin is a commonly used veterinary antibiotic with a narrow safety range. Overdose of monensin can cause animal poisoning or even death. Monensin poisoning is rare in humans, and there is no effective detoxification protocol in clinical treatment.



OBJECTIVE: We report here two cases of monensin-induced rhabdomyolysis and hepatotoxicity by oral ingestion. The two patients were a couple and both were admitted to the hospital due to oral ingestion of monensin 5 days prior. Patient 1, with a past history of chronic bronchitis and hypertension, presented with severe rhabdomyolysis, hepatotoxicity, and hypoxemia. After treatment with fluid replacement and alkalinization of urine, his condition deteriorated the next day and irreversible cardiopulmonary arrest occurred. Patient 2 was diabetic and using oral hypoglycemic drugs and had obvious rhabdomyolysis from the fifth day of admission. After treatment with fluid replacement, urine alkalization, and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), the patient recovered and was discharged 1 month later.



DISCUSSION: The ingestion of monensin can lead to life-threatening toxicity, with rhabdomyolysis and hepatotoxicity as the main manifestations. Comprehensive treatment including CRRT in the early stage of rhabdomyolysis may improve the condition and prognosis.

