|
Citation
|
Lim C, Shin S, Kim D, Lim J, Kim D. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(4): 281-291.
|
Vernacular Title
|
주행 중 운전자의 교통안전표지 및 노면표시 인식도 분석
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The traffic safety signs of the city are, under the Road Traffic Act, are mostly installed on the roadside, however they have been likely to be unrecognized due to roadside trees and other facilities. The parallel installation of road markings and traffic safety signs or preferential installation of road markings may be a solution to this problem, however this cause problem because priorities in the effectiveness of road markings and traffic safety signs are legally clear. The purpose of this study was, therefore, to analyzes the gaze time and compliance rate for each installation method by using eye tracking for speed limit, slow speed, no-entry, and stop among regulatory signs for the two-way and four-lane roads in the city and to analyze the visual gaze rate using Visual Attention Service (VAS). The results showed that the parallel installation of the traffic safety sign and road marking increased the gaze time and the gaze rate and level were higher in road marking than those in column- or arch-attached signs. The results of this study are expected to be used as a fundamental data in determining policies such as amendment of standard about traffic safety sign and road markings in city.
Language: ko