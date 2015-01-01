Abstract

The traffic safety signs of the city are, under the Road Traffic Act, are mostly installed on the roadside, however they have been likely to be unrecognized due to roadside trees and other facilities. The parallel installation of road markings and traffic safety signs or preferential installation of road markings may be a solution to this problem, however this cause problem because priorities in the effectiveness of road markings and traffic safety signs are legally clear. The purpose of this study was, therefore, to analyzes the gaze time and compliance rate for each installation method by using eye tracking for speed limit, slow speed, no-entry, and stop among regulatory signs for the two-way and four-lane roads in the city and to analyze the visual gaze rate using Visual Attention Service (VAS). The results showed that the parallel installation of the traffic safety sign and road marking increased the gaze time and the gaze rate and level were higher in road marking than those in column- or arch-attached signs. The results of this study are expected to be used as a fundamental data in determining policies such as amendment of standard about traffic safety sign and road markings in city.



도로교통법에 의거하여 도시부의 교통안전표지는 대부분 도로변에 설치되고 있으나, 가로수 및 타 시설물에 의하여 인지가 어려운 경우가 발생하고 있다. 노면표시 병설 또는 우선설치가 이에 대한 해결방안이 될 수 있으나 교통안전표지와 노면표시는 법적 효력에 대한 순위가 뚜렷하여 문제제기가 될 수 있다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 도시부 양방향 2차로 도로 및 4차로 도로를 대상으로 규제표지 중 속도제한, 서행, 진입금지, 일시정지에 대해 Eye tracking을 활용하여 설치방법별 주시시간, 준수율 등을 분석하고, VAS(Visual Attention Service)를 활용하여 시선 주시도를 분석하였다. 분석 결과 교통안전표지와 노면표시 병설시 주시시간이 증가하며, 노면표시는 측주식과 문형식 표지판보다 주시율 및 주시도가 높게 분석되었다. 본 연구는 도시부 도로에서 교통안전표지 및 노면표시의 운영기준 개정 등 정책 결정에 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko