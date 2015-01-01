|
Hwang S, Lee D, Kim S, Kim D. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(5): 375-389.
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society of Transportation)
Abstract
Recently, traffic accidents caused by high-risk drivers such as elderly drivers have emerged as a major social problem. People feel uneasy about driving by high-risk drivers, so it is argued that they should be institutionally restricted from driving. However, it is difficult to determine suitabilities of driving by inspecting factors that affect the actual driving abilities. For elderly drivers, restricting their driver licenses can be factors infringing on mobility rights. For this reason, a prudent approach is needed to improve the driver aptitude test system. In order to solve this problem, if the driver license is determined by assessing physical and cognitive abilities which are identified to affect driving, it will be a better system which all ages agree. In this study, human factors that can influence driving were analyzed by comparing between cognitive abilities and driving behaviors using a driving simulator. Cognitive abilities of 65 subjects were measured using special apparatus. The results of measured cognitive abilities were used to categorize into two groups which were with good abilities and with poor abilities. Next, driving behaviors of the subjects in various road environments were analyzed through collected log data using a driving simulator. First, it was confirmed that the subjects with relatively higher age belonged to the group with poor cognitive abilities. Second, the group with good cognitive abilities showed better driving behavior than the worse group. Third, it was analyzed that there were more differences in urban roads between two groups. Fourth, it is confirmed that there were more differences in driving behavior among the groups at nighttime than at daytime. The results of this study are meaningful because this was carried out empirical studies to find the factors affecting driving behaviors. This research can be used to carry out future research on the driver license and driving behaviors.
Language: ko