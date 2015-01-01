Abstract

Recently, traffic accidents caused by high-risk drivers such as elderly drivers have emerged as a major social problem. People feel uneasy about driving by high-risk drivers, so it is argued that they should be ​institutionally restricted from driving. However, it is difficult to determine suitabilities of driving by inspecting factors that affect the actual driving abilities. For elderly drivers, restricting their driver licenses can be factors infringing on mobility rights. For this reason, a prudent approach is needed to improve the driver aptitude test system. In order to solve this problem, if the driver license is determined by assessing physical and cognitive abilities which are identified to affect driving, it will be a better system which all ages agree. In this study, human factors that can influence driving were analyzed by comparing between cognitive abilities and driving behaviors using a driving simulator. Cognitive abilities of 65 subjects were measured using special apparatus. The results of measured cognitive abilities were used to categorize into two groups which were with good abilities and with poor abilities. Next, driving behaviors of the subjects in various road environments were analyzed through collected log data using a driving simulator. First, it was confirmed that the subjects with relatively higher age belonged to the group with poor cognitive abilities. Second, the group with good cognitive abilities showed better driving behavior than the worse group. Third, it was analyzed that there were more differences in urban roads between two groups. Fourth, it is confirmed that there were more differences in driving behavior among the groups at nighttime than at daytime. The results of this study are meaningful because this was carried out empirical studies to find the factors affecting driving behaviors. This research can be used to carry out future research on the driver license and driving behaviors.



최근 고령운전자 등 고위험군 운전자들에 의한 교통사고가 주요 사회적 문제로 대두되고 있다. 이에 고위험군 운전자들이 운전을 하는 것에 대하여 사람들은 불안감을 느끼며, 이들이 운전을 하는 것에 대하여 제도적으로 제약이 필요하다는 주장이 제기되고 있다. 하지만 실제 운전능력에 영향을 미치는 요인을 검사하여 운전 적합 여부를 판별하기는 어려운 문제라 신중한 제도 개선이 필요하다. 이러한 문제를 해결하기 위한 한 가지 방안으로 운전능력에 영향을 미치는 것으로 확인된 신체적 ‧ 인지적 능력 평가 요소들로 운전적성을 평가한다면 모두가 인정하는 제도가 될 수 있을 것이다. 이에 본 연구에서는 인지능력 검사와 차량 시뮬레이터를 이용한 주행행태를 분석하여 운전능력에 영향을 줄 수 있는 요인을 분석하였다. 먼저 65명의 피실험자를 대상으로 인지능력을 측정하였다. 측정된 인지능력 결과를 토대로 인지능력이 상대적으로 높은 그룹과 낮은 그룹으로 군집분석을 수행하였다. 다음으로 차량 시뮬레이터를 이용하여 수집된 피실험자들의 주행행태를 분석하였다. 분석 결과 첫째, 상대적으로 연령이 높은 피실험자가 인지능력 결과가 낮은 그룹에 속하는 경우가 많음을 확인하였다. 둘째, 인지능력이 상대적으로 높은 그룹이 낮은 그룹보다 안정된 주행행태가 관측되었다. 셋째, 도시부 도로보다는 지방부 도로에서 그룹 간 주행행태 차이가 더 많은 것으로 분석되었다. 넷째, 주간 상황과 야간 상황을 비교한 경우에도 야간 상황에서 그룹 간 주행행태 차이가 더 나타나는 것을 확인하였다. 본 연구 결과는 운전행태에 미치는 요인을 찾아내는 실증 연구를 수행했다는 점에 의의가 있으며, 향후 운전면허 제도 및 운전행태 관련 연구를 수행하는데 활용될 수 있을 것이라 판단된다.

Language: ko