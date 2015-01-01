Abstract

The container port is a "private road" that is not classified as "public road", and it is difficult to apply safety management measures from the "public road" perspective as it is not divided into roads under the current law. Above all, there is a high risk of accidents caused by failure to secure safety sight distance due to high-loaded containers. This paper proposed a WatchCAT algorithm that can detect and respond to vehicle collision situations for safe passage at the intersection of container port. The proposed algorithm collects vehicle information through V2C technology and uses the collected information to predict potential vehicle collision and provide driver with warnings and provide recommended road speeds to avoid conflicts. The analysis of the effect of the proposed algorithm showed that it was better in terms of efficiency of Intersection than the signal control method and the two-way stop control method in the virtual environment. This research result is expected to be useful in preparing safety management measures for intersections of container port.



항만 컨테이너 야적장은 '공도'로 구분되지 않은 '사도'로 내부 도로는 현행 법령에서 도로로 구분되지 않아 '공도' 관점의 안전관리 방안이 적용되기 어렵다. 무엇보다 높이 적재된 컨테이너로 인한 안전시거 미확보로 인한 사고의 위험성이 높은 상황이다. 본 논문은 항만 야적장 교차로의 안전한 통행을 위해 차량 위험 상황을 감지하고 대응할 수 있는 WatchCAT 알고리즘을 제안하였다. 제안된 알고리즘은 V2C 기술을 통하여 차량의 정보를 수집하고 수집된 정보를 통해 차량의 잠재상충을 예측하고 운전자에게 위험 경고를 제공하고 상충을 회피할 수 있는 권장 주행속도를 제공한다. 제안된 알고리즘의 효과분석 결과, 가상환경에서 정주기식 신호 제어방식과 양방향 정지 제어방식보다 교차로 효율성 측면에서 우수한 것으로 나타났다. 본 연구결과는 항만 컨테이너 야적장의 교차로 안전관리 대책 마련 시 유용하게 활용될 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko