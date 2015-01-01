SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Müller S, Mejia-Dorantes L, Kersten E. J. Transp. Geogr. 2020; 88: e102872.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jtrangeo.2020.102872

unavailable

This paper analyses the way students travel to school and examines the influence of environmental conditions on travel patterns. More specifically, it studies how topographic changes affect the likelihood of choosing cycling as a transport mode. We use mode choice data on students' home-to-school commuting trips from a previous study by Müller et al. (2008). The results show that models perform better when they account for the topographic conditions of the urban environment. We included this information in the model by introducing the "energy exerted" variable, which significantly improves the model and the results. The implications of this study are manifold; it guides the consolidation or expansion of school-based transportation network planning in Germany and prompts further analysis of active transportation systems, such as bike, pedelec and e-bike sharing systems. Overall, transportation policy should seek to foster active transportation, as it provides the greatest benefits for society and has a direct impact on people's well-being, while notably reducing the negative environmental and socioeconomic impacts of motorized transport.

Language: en

Active school transportation; Child and teenager well-being; Dresden; Independent mobility; Students' mobility; Topography, hilly urban environment

