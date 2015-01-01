Abstract

The automatic detection of violence and crimes in videos is gaining attention, specifically as a tool to unburden security officers and authorities from the need to watch hours of footages to identify event lasting few seconds. So far, most of the available datasets was composed of few clips, in low resolution, often built on too specific cases (e.g. hockey fight). While high resolution datasets are emerging, there is still the need of datasets to test the robustness of violence detection techniques to false positives, due to behaviours which might resemble violent actions. To this end, we propose a dataset composed of 350 clips (MP4 video files, 1920 × 1080 pixels, 30 fps), labelled as non-violent (120 clips) when representing non-violent behaviours, and violent (230 clips) when representing violent behaviours. In particular, the non-violent clips include behaviours (hugs, claps, exulting, etc.) that can cause false positives in the violence detection task, due to fast movements and the similarity with violent behaviours. The clips were performed by non-professional actors, varying from 2 to 4 per clip.

Language: en