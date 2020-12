Abstract

WHAT IS KNOWN?: Police and mental health services benefit from meaningful service user engagement. Partnerships with organizations that are representative of community members - such as service users - are the most empowering model of collaboration.



WHAT THIS PAPER ADDS?: Describes how a service user organization can effectively advocate for change in the policing and mental health systems through both mutual collaboration and external pressure.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE?: Methods of creating change that can save lives through partnerships with service user organizations can be applied by service user organizations, police, and mental health services. The methods described have the potential to reduce deaths and injury as a result of police action or mental health care practices.

