Abstract

Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery involving exploitation, abuse, and suffering of victims. Survivors of human trafficking often seek medical care for severe health issues resulting from psychological and physical abuse. Nurses play a critical role in identifying, advocating for, and assisting victims of human trafficking to safety. Sadly, trafficked patients often remain unrecognized due to health care providers' lack of awareness and understanding of human trafficking. Undergraduate nursing programs are uniquely positioned to address this problem; educating nursing students about human trafficking should help improve graduates' ability to help rescue victims. A dearth of knowledge exists in the literature regarding the implementation of human trafficking as a content area in undergraduate nursing curricula. This manuscript provides suggestions for how to deliver human trafficking education to undergraduate nursing students including optimal courses and timing in which to integrate the topic, a review of four key content areas of human trafficking, and creative teaching strategies to consider for classroom use.

