Abstract

Mobile phone use while driving (MWD) is a threat to road safety, particularly for younger drivers. Research suggests impulsivity may be a psychological risk factor for MWD, however, the literature is limited. The current study examined the unique contributions of impulsivity facets on different social interactive MWD behaviours, and whether these relationships were influenced by mobile phone involvement. Eight hundred and fifty-three young drivers aged 17-25 years (Mage = 19.89; 74 % female) completed an online questionnaire which included measures of the five-facet model of impulsivity, mobile phone involvement, and MWD (initiating, monitoring/reading, and responding to social communications). Of impulsivity facets, lower premeditation and higher positive urgency significantly predicted each MWD behaviour, while higher sensation seeking significantly predicted responding only, providing some support for differential relationships of impulsivity facets with MWD. Mobile phone involvement was a more robust predictor of MWD. Moreover, there were significant indirect effects of positive and negative urgency via mobile phone involvement for all three MWD behaviours.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of mobile phone involvement for explaining MWD which should be addressed in future studies.

Language: en