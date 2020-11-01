Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the trends with fatally or otherwise injured pedestrians lying on the road and the relationship to hit-and-run incidents in Japan.



METHODS: We extracted data for 2012-2016 from the records of the Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis, Japan, a nationwide traffic accident database. All the injured and fatally injured pedestrians were selected. We examined the levels of pedestrian injury, vehicle speed immediately before the collision, whether or not the pedestrian was lying on the road, and hit-and-run incidents. Chi-square test was employed to make a statistical comparison between the two groups.



RESULTS: The database contained data on 286,383 pedestrian casualties and 7256 fatalities; 8.3% of fatalities (602 persons) and 0.6% of casualties (1827 persons) involved pedestrians lying on the road. The rates of fatalities and severe injuries were significantly higher for pedestrians who were lying on the road than for those who were not. Hit-and-run incidents were evident in 4.0% of casualties and 7.3% of fatalities. The rate of hit-and-run cases was also significantly higher among pedestrians who were lying on the road. Among fatally injured pedestrians not lying on the road, the rates with speeds of ≥30 km/h did not differ significantly between hit-and-run and other cases. However, when the pedestrians were lying on the road, the rate was significantly increased in hit-and-run cases.



CONCLUSION: This is the first report to focus on pedestrians lying on the road and being involved in hit-and-run incidents. In addition to preventing hit-and-run incidents, prevention of pedestrians lying on the road could also decrease fatalities.

Language: en