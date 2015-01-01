SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Morrongiello BA, Corbett M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 150: e105843.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2020.105843

33310428

PURPOSE: The current study examined how wearing a heavy backpack influences children's street crossing behaviors.

METHOD: Using a fully-immersive virtual reality system, numerous indices of children's street crossing behaviors (7-13 years) were measured both when wearing a heavy backpack (12% of bodyweight) and when not doing so.

RESULTS: A heavy backpack slowed walking speed. However, any potential increase in risk from this was counteracted by compensatory actions that included: the selection of larger inter-vehicle gaps to cross into; greater efficiency in initiating the crossing (reduced start delay); and increased walking speed when in the path of the approaching vehicle. Ultimately, there was no greater risk outcome (time left to spare) compared to children's performance when not wearing a backpack. There were no age or sex differences.

CONCLUSION: When tested in ways that preserve perceptual-motor coupling in traffic situations, children strategically responded to maintain their safety despite wearing a heavy backpack that slowed their walking speed. Previous conclusions that a backpack increases pedestrian injury risk is likely an artifact of the testing method used.


Children; Backpack; Risk and protective factors; Street crossing behaviors

