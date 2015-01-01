Abstract

Guilt, shame, and moral injury (MI) are common reactions following exposure to traumatic events and are associated with greater severity of several mental health problems, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, increased risk of suicidal ideation and poorer psychosocial functioning. Trauma-Informed Guilt Reduction (TrIGR) is a transdiagnostic psychotherapy to address guilt, shame, and MI stemming from traumatic events. The primary goals of TrIGR are to help patients accurately appraise their trauma and to re-engage with their values in order to lead a more meaningful life. This paper presents the rationale, design, and methodology of a two-site randomized controlled trial (RCT) examining the efficacy of TrIGR compared to Supportive Care Therapy (SCT) in a sample of U.S. veterans (N = 145) who endorse guilt related to a traumatic event that occurred during military deployment. This study is the first RCT powered to investigate TrIGR's efficacy on reducing posttraumatic guilt, as measured by the Trauma Related Guilt Inventory (TRGI), in comparison to an active control condition. In addition, the study will examine a range of secondary and exploratory outcomes including shame, quality of life, suicidal ideation, substance use, and PTSD and depression symptoms.



FINDINGS from this efficacy study will be essential in informing future efficacy and effectiveness trials.

