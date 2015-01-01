Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is no required training for breath-hold diving, making dissemination of safety protocols difficult. A recommended breath-hold dive time limit of 60 s was proposed for amateur divers. However, this does not consider the metabolic-rate dependence of oxygen stores depletion. We aimed to measure the effect of apnoea time and metabolic rate on arterial and tissue oxygenation.



METHODS: Fifty healthy participants (23 (SD 3) y, 22 women) completed four periods of apnoea for 60 s (or to tolerable limit) during rest and cycle ergometry at 20, 40, and 60 W. Apnoea was initiated after hyperventilation to achieve PETCO2 of approximately 25 mmHg. Pulse oximetry, frontal lobe oxygenation, and pulmonary gas exchange were measured throughout. We defined hypoxia as SpO2 < 88%.



RESULTS: Static and exercise (20, 40, 60 W) breath-hold break times were 57 (SD 7), 50 (11), 48 (11), and 46 (11) s (F [2.432, 119.2] = 32.0, P < 0.01). The rise in PETCO2 from initiation to breaking of apnoea was dependent on metabolic rate (time × metabolic rate interaction; F [3,147] = 38.6, P < 0.0001). The same was true for the fall in SpO2 (F [3,147] = 2.9, P = 0.03). SpO2 fell to < 88% on 14 occasions in eight participants, all of whom were asymptomatic.



CONCLUSIONS: Independent of the added complexities of a fall in ambient pressure on ascent, the effect of apnoea time on hypoxia depends on the metabolic rate and is highly variable among individuals. Therefore, we contend that a universally recommended time limit for breath-hold diving or swimming is not useful to guarantee safety.

