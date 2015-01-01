|
Citation
|
van Wijk CH, Martin JH, Firfirey N. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2020; 50(4): 417-420.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33325025
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: A recent article reported on common mental health conditions among recreational scuba divers, and observed that the prevalence mirrored national population figures. This raised the question of the extent to which this might also be the case among professional divers. No data on commercial divers could be located; this paper presents the situation among navy divers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Psychology; Depression; Anxiety; Health surveillance