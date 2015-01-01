Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drowning is likely to result from impairment of consciousness when scuba diving. Causes include toxic effects of breathing gas, including nitrogen narcosis and oxygen toxicity, and arterial gas embolism.



METHODS: Review of the medical records of scuba divers who had impaired consciousness underwater that could not be attributed to toxic effects of breathing gas or arterial gas embolism.



RESULTS: Four scuba divers had episodes of impaired consciousness when at shallow depths (8-18 m) underwater. The descriptions of the episodes were very similar. Three had histories of recurrent episodes of vasovagal syncope on land.



CONLCUSIONS: Absence of other causes for their impaired consciousness underwater leads to the conclusion that the probable cause was vasovagal syncope.

