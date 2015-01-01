|
Citation
Welz W, Voelter-Mahlknecht S, Große-Siestrup C, Preuß G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9226.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
33321821
Abstract
The use of portable media has become an integral part of our increasingly mobile society. The use of digital audio books is also growing steadily in Germany. The connection between the psychological effect of music of different volumes and rhythms and the change in reaction in road traffic with a corresponding increase in risk behavior, especially when driving, has already been proven in previous studies. Only a few studies are available on the effects of listening to radio plays on reaction behavior and concentration in road traffic as well as on risk behavior among pedestrians and cyclists. In the present study, we have investigated the influences of pop music and a radio play on reaction behavior and thus driving ability during the execution of a traffic psychological test series from the "Wiener Test System". The central topic deals with the performance of the test subjects in the individual tests.
Language: en
Keywords
road safety; auditory stimuli; deflection; responsiveness