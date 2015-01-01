Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aim to identify relevant studies from 2000 to 2020 regarding methanol poisoning outbreaks and map the existing literature with a focus on the epidemiology and global burden of disease.



INTRODUCTION: Methanol poisoning occurs in individuals or as an outbreak. Illicit productions are responsible for most methanol poisoning outbreaks; however, there are some occupational, suicidal, and homicidal incidences as well. In methanol poisoning outbreaks, medical facilities get overwhelmed quickly. The current WHO fact sheet dates back to 2014 and there have been no updates since. Based on our preliminary search, it seems that the course of methanol outbreaks has changed.



INCLUSION CRITERIA: The study will include peer-reviewed articles and gray papers that focus on epidemiology of methanol poisoning outbreaks. This review will consider all methanol poisoning outbreak victims without any limitation in geographical, social, cultural, or gender-based demographics.



METHODS: A three-step search strategy will be used. First, an initial search will be done in MEDLINE and Scopus to identify key terms. Those key terms will then be searched across included databases (MEDLINE, Scopus, Embase, and Web of Science) and sources for gray literature. In a third step, references and Google Scholar will be searched manually. Two reviewers will screen the titles and abstracts, then full texts for identifying inclusion criteria and data extraction. Disagreements will be resolved by a senior author. Extracted data will be tabulated and mapped. Quantitative data will be reported using descriptive numerical summary analysis.

