Abstract

A proper driver characterization in complex environments using computational techniques depends on the richness and variety of data obtained from naturalistic driving. The present article proposes the construction of a dataset from naturalistic driving specific to maneuvers in roundabouts and makes it open and available to the scientific community for performing their own studies. The dataset is a combination of data gathered from on-board instrumentation and data obtained from the post-processing of maps as well as recorded videos. The approach proposed in this paper consists of handling roundabouts as a stretch of road that includes 100 m before the entrance, the internal part, and 100 m after the exit. This stretch of road is then spatially sampled in small sections to which data are associated.

