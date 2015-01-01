Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: A descriptive design was used of a reflective process of problem solving among individuals working together to improve the process of translating.



SETTING: Sweden.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to describe a modified process for translation and validation of the International Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Quality of Life (QoL) and Activity and Participation (A&P) Basic Data Sets from English into Swedish.



METHODS: The process of translation followed the Executive Committee for the International SCI Standards and Data Sets (ECSCI) recommendations. The initial translation was performed by translators. Experts in SCI were then assembled to scrutinize the translations and to reach a consensus for defining a final version.



RESULTS: The whole process was time consuming. To save time in future translations, the start-up planning is of great importance. To identify appropriate participants with knowledge and interest to be part of the project is crucial. In addition, the consensus meetings, when scrutinizing the translated International SCI Data Sets, should be well prepared and structured. We identified a few steps that could make the process more efficient.



CONCLUSIONS: By adding a few steps as well as defining the role of a project coordinator, we believe that future translations of the International SCI Data Sets for non-English-speaking countries could be facilitated.

