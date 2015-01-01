Abstract

Aim While childhood adversity is a known risk for depressive symptoms, little is known about the contributing role of individuation difficulties among young adults. The present study examined individuation difficulties and perceived social support--and their interaction--as moderators of the relationship between childhood adversity exposure and depressive symptoms.



METHODS Young adults (N = 119; M = 20.8 years) completed self-report assessments of childhood adversity, depressive symptoms, individuation difficulties, and perceived social support. Regression analyses were used to examine interaction effects regarding depressive symptom severity.



RESULTS A significant moderated moderation effect was found whereby individuation difficulties interacted with adversity exposure as perceived social support was reduced. Thus, at high levels of individuation difficulties, young adults with exposure to childhood adversity reported elevated depressive symptoms. This effect was buffered by social support such that when individuation difficulties were high, the association between adversity and depressive symptoms decreased from low to moderate and high support.



CONCLUSION Individuation difficulties and social support are important factors in the development of depressive symptoms from exposure to childhood adversity among young adults.

Language: en