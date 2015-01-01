Abstract

Aims This exploratory study is the first to examine previously identified variables of increased vulnerability to victimization, the prevalence of aggression in a cohort of patients with first-episode psychosis and the potential impact of impairments in facial affect recognition (FAR) on victimization.



METHODS Sixty-nine male participants completed assessments of IQ, substance use, psychopathy, childhood trauma, aggressive behaviour and psychopathology. Participants were asked about violent victimization in the past year and charges for violent offences. FAR was assessed using the Animated Full Facial Comprehension Test.



RESULTS The victimized group (n = 25) had significantly higher psychopathy traits (P =.042) and lower recognition of sadness (P <.01) compared to the non-victimized group (n = 44). Participants who reported charges for violent offences (n = 15) had significantly higher scores on measures of physical abuse in childhood (P <.01), substance use (P <.05 for cannabis, P <.001 for cocaine and amphetamine use), psychopathy traits (P <.01), psychopathology (P =.031) and lifetime aggressive behaviour (P <.01). The logistic regression models using FAR sadness and Psychopathic Personality Inventory-Revised (PPI-R) total score as predictors for victimization (χ 2 [2] = 13.81, P =.001; Nagelkerke R 2 =.30) and using physical abuse in childhood, PPI-R total score, and psychopathology as predictors for violent offences (χ 2 [3] = 14.89, P =.002; Nagelkerke R 2 =.36) were significant.



CONCLUSIONS These findings highlight the value of considering victimization in psychotic illness from a social information processing perspective in addition to known clinical and lifestyle factors. Based on these results, future studies could explore the use of affect recognition training early in the course of the illness as a possible intervention to reduce victimization.

