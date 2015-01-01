|
Whiting D, Lennox BR, Fazel S. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; 14(3): 379-382.
Aim Violence risk is an important part of a comprehensive clinical assessment in first-episode psychosis. This study addresses limitations of previous violent outcome research in first-episode psychosis, which has typically investigated selected cohorts or been restricted to violence occurring prior to service contact, with limited use of police data.
aggression; crime; psychosis; schizophrenia; violence