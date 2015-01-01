SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Whiting D, Lennox BR, Fazel S. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; 14(3): 379-382.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

https://doi.org/10.1111/eip.12901

Aim Violence risk is an important part of a comprehensive clinical assessment in first-episode psychosis. This study addresses limitations of previous violent outcome research in first-episode psychosis, which has typically investigated selected cohorts or been restricted to violence occurring prior to service contact, with limited use of police data.

METHODS For individuals consecutively assessed by Early Intervention in Psychosis (EIP) services in two UK regions (n = 177), violent outcomes in the subsequent 12-months were collected using electronic patient records, supplemented by police data.

RESULTS Of individuals accepted by EIP services (n = 109), electronic medical records indicated around 1 in 4 (n = 28, 25.7%) perpetrated any physical violence, and 1 in 10 (n = 10, 9.2%) were arrested or charged for violent offences in the 12-months after first contact. Police data on all individuals assessed (n = 177) reported 1 in 7 (n = 26, 14.7%) were arrested or charged for violent offences in the 12-months after first contact.

CONCLUSIONS EIP services should consider integrating multi-agency sources of data to evaluate violent outcomes. The potential role of violence risk management should be further examined.


aggression; crime; psychosis; schizophrenia; violence

