Liu J, Chan TCT, Chong SA, Subramaniam M, Mahendran R. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2020; 14(6): 691-697.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE Emotion dysregulation is relevant to the aetiology of schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD). While most studies have focused on the chronic phase of SSD, little is known about the effects of emotion dysregulation and associated cognitive risk factors during the early phase of the illness, with negative implications for early intervention. The purpose of this study is to examine the impact of maladaptive cognitive emotion regulation strategies, global emotion dysregulation, and cognitive insight on psychotic and comorbid depressive symptoms in patients with early SSD.
Language: en
cognitive insight; depression; early intervention; emotion dysregulation; schizophrenia spectrum disorders