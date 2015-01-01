Abstract

OBJECTIVE Emotion dysregulation is relevant to the aetiology of schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD). While most studies have focused on the chronic phase of SSD, little is known about the effects of emotion dysregulation and associated cognitive risk factors during the early phase of the illness, with negative implications for early intervention. The purpose of this study is to examine the impact of maladaptive cognitive emotion regulation strategies, global emotion dysregulation, and cognitive insight on psychotic and comorbid depressive symptoms in patients with early SSD.



METHOD Participants included 150 newly diagnosed outpatients with SSD who were seeking treatment at the Early Psychosis Intervention Program. All participants completed the Cognitive Emotion Regulation Questionnaire, Difficulties with Emotion Regulation Scale, and Beck Cognitive Insight Scale. Severity of psychotic and depressive symptoms were rated on the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale.



RESULTS Multivariate regression adjusting for gender and psychiatric comorbidity revealed that global emotion dysregulation was associated with more severe positive and depressive symptoms. Further moderation analyses revealed a significant interaction between global emotion dysregulation and cognitive insight (self-certainty) on depression such that for patients with high self-certainty, greater global emotion dysregulation was associated with increased severity of depressive symptoms. There was no interaction between global emotion dysregulation and cognitive insight on positive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS Our findings provide preliminary support for the associations between emotion dysregulation and psychopathology in early SSD. Further research is needed to examine the transdiagnostic role of emotion dysregulation in the aetiology and treatment of a wider range of psychotic disorders.

