|
Citation
|
Krishna A, Soumyaja D. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2020; 12(4): 197-208.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE High incidence of workplace bullying in Indian organizations is well-acknowledged, but less is known about the games that bullies play to create a favorable atmosphere for bullying in academic institutions. This study aims to reveal the "safe game" tactics that the bullies use to chase targets like a predator chases his prey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Academia bullying; Manifestations of bullying; Sequence of manifestations; Thematic analysis; Women as the target; Workplace bullying