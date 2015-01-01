Abstract

PURPOSE High incidence of workplace bullying in Indian organizations is well-acknowledged, but less is known about the games that bullies play to create a favorable atmosphere for bullying in academic institutions. This study aims to reveal the "safe game" tactics that the bullies use to chase targets like a predator chases his prey.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study explores various manifestations of academic bullying by analyzing the victimization experiences of women faculty in academic institutions. The data were collected through in-depth, semi-structured interviews and informal discussions to explore the victimization episodes in detail.



FINDINGS The analysis indicates a set of common manifestations framed by bullies in academia to create a favorable environment for bullying. These manifestations often play out in a sequence. Initially, the targets are overloaded with work to portray the victims as incapable and less competent. Then, the bullies lodge many formal complaints with the help of their supporters. Finally, they create an environment of silence by threatening them for their responses against bullying.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper is supported by previous research in this area and progresses by exploring the experiences of the victims in academics to find a common sequence in the mistreatment they suffer. The study concludes by showing unexplored areas in research on workplace bullying in the academic sector and provides a foundation for further research.

Language: en