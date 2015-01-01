SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Egiazarov A, Zennaro FM, Mavroeidis V. arXiv 2020; 2020: e2012.09662.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Cornell University Library)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Threat detection of weapons and aggressive behavior from live video can be used for rapid detection and prevention of potentially deadly incidents such as terrorism, general criminal offences, or even domestic violence. One way for achieving this is through the use of artificial intelligence and, in particular, machine learning for image analysis. In this paper we conduct a comparison between a traditional monolithic end-to-end deep learning model and a previously proposed model based on an ensemble of simpler neural networks detecting fire-weapons via semantic segmentation. We evaluated both models from different points of view, including accuracy, computational and data complexity, flexibility and reliability. Our results show that a semantic segmentation model provides considerable amount of flexibility and resilience in the low data environment compared to classical deep model models, although its configuration and tuning presents a challenge in achieving the same levels of accuracy as an end-to-end model.


Language: en

Keywords

Computer Science - Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition

