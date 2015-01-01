Abstract

The simulation of electronic control function failure has been utilized broadly as an evaluation method when determining the Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). The driver model is quite critical in the ASIL evaluation simulation. A new driver model that can consider drivers of different driving skills is proposed in this paper. It can simulate the overall performance of different drivers driving vehicles by adjusting parameters, with which the impact of a certain electronic control function failure and the ASIL are evaluated. This paper has taken the function failure of regenerative braking as the simulation object in the double-lane-change driving scenario to simulate typical driving conditions with the designed driver model, and then has obtained the ASIL of regenerative braking function, which is applied to a BAIC new energy vehicle development project.

